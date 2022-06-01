Spy Kids movies are now streaming on Paramount Plus

If you’re a fan of the family movie franchise Spy Kids, then we have great news for you, as the series of spy movies is now available on the streaming service Paramount Plus. The hit 2000s movies have long held a place in the hearts of many for their impact on popular culture for a certain generation, and now they can be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

The popular kids movies, all of which were directed by Robert Rodriguez, will be available on Paramount Plus for anyone with an active subscription to the service. Rodriguez is actually in the process of rebooting the franchise too, so it’s the perfect time to dive back into the adventures of the Cortez family.

The original movies starred Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega as the titular heroes, and followed their espionage escapades, along with their parents, played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. It has now been over 20 years since the first movie hit the big screen, and more than a decade since the Spy Kids’ last outing.

The Spy Kids movies have spent the last two decades bouncing around various different streaming platforms, but they now have a new home on Paramount’s latest home entertainment venture.

Curiously, the new plans for a Spy Kids reboot are moving ahead at Netflix, so it remains to be seen just how long the movies will stay on Paramount Plus. There’s a good chance that the streaming giant will reclaim them once it has its new iteration in the bag.

But, right now you can watch the first three Spy Kids movies on Paramount Plus, as long as you’re a subscriber to the service. This is only for the US, with the UK version launching this summer. Unfortunately, the 2011 spin-off Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, will not be available.