Chris Hemsworth’s new movie is now streaming on Netflix

Chris Hemsworth, best known as the MCU‘s Thor, has a new movie out on Netflix. It’s a thriller movie called Spiderhead, and he’s not the only recognisable name involved – Miles Teller co-stars, and it’s directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Teller plays Jeff, a prisoner who decides to try and reduce his sentence by taking part in top-secret drug testing. He’s joined by Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), another convict, and they’re shipped off to a remote island facility overseen by Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth). This might shock you to hear, but Steve isn’t the nicest of scientists, and the things they’re testing on these prisoners aren’t entirely above board. You’ll have to watch it to find out more, though.

This marks Kosinski and Teller’s second collaboration after they worked together on Top Gun: Maverick, which arrived in cinemas only last month. If Spiderhead is even halfway was well-received, it’ll be doing well. Likewise, Hemsworth has Thor: Love and Thunder coming in July, making this Netflix movie a real crossing of Hollywood streams.

This has been a standout year for Netflix original films. So far we’ve had Hustle, The Adam Project, and Interceptor, and after Spiderhead, we have The Gray Man – the most expensive film from the platform to date.

The official synopsis for Spiderhead reads: “Two inmates (Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.”

Spiderhead is based on a short story by George Saunders, and it’s on Netflix now.