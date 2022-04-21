Into The Spider-Verse 2 has been delayed, and we want to cry

Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed to summer 2023 as Sony Pictures rearranges its release calendar. The animated movie was supposed to swing into theatres on October 7 this year, but the Spider-Verse 2 release date has been pushed back to June 2, 2023.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Into The Spider-Verse was a rip-roaring action movie that saw several Spider-Men and (two Spider-Women) from across different dimensions team up to save the multiverse. The film was a huge commercial and critical success, even the best animated movie Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards. In fact, the film’s so widely beloved it’s often called the best Spider-Man movie ever.

The eagerly anticipated sequel will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) once again team up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and his other spider-powered friends, as they reunite to stop a powerful new villain who threatens all of reality. As you might expect, news that the adventure movie has been delayed has gone down like a lead balloon in the Spider-Verse fandom.

Most fans were shocked:

me after hearing about the Across The Spider-Verse Part 1 and 2 Delays: pic.twitter.com/abyF6h0WRG — 📸chance🕷 (@BaileyTrey5) April 21, 2022

The Last of Us and Spider-Verse 2023 releases… yeah I’ll see y’all on January 1st pic.twitter.com/RHy4JjqptE — Hannah 🤎 (@rejectedhannah) April 21, 2022

Me seeing that “ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE” been delayed to June 2023… pic.twitter.com/kCgveKFSSs — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) April 21, 2022

across the spiderverse delayed pic.twitter.com/r6pmh3JKeI — normie 𓆏🦔 (@KellytoyDK) April 21, 2022

Although some were a little more patient:

Noooooooooooo!!! You know what, though? No problem. Take all the time you need to make the masterpieces, you guys. #SpiderVerse https://t.co/WMKimutJkt — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 21, 2022

I'm sure the wait will be worth it… but Across the Spider-Verse being pushed back 8 months is a bummer. https://t.co/VMig7QsYj2 pic.twitter.com/GhjCLZ2crS — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) April 21, 2022

Interestingly when Spider-Verse 2 changed its release date, it also changed its title. The film was originally called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1), but now it’s just Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Don’t panic, though. We’re still getting a sequel, although Across the Spider-Verse 2 has been pushed back to 2024. If you love Spider-Verse, check out our guide on alternate Spider-Men we’d like to see in Spider-Verse 2, or if you prefer live-action, we have a piece on a potential Spider-Man 4 release date.