Into The Spider-Verse 2 has been delayed, and we want to cry

Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed to summer 2023 as Sony Pictures rearranges its release calendar. The animated movie was supposed to swing into theatres on October 7 this year, but the Spider-Verse 2 release date has been pushed back to June 2, 2023.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, Into The Spider-Verse was a rip-roaring action movie that saw several Spider-Men and (two Spider-Women) from across different dimensions team up to save the multiverse. The film was a huge commercial and critical success, even the best animated movie Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards. In fact, the film’s so widely beloved it’s often called the best Spider-Man movie ever.

The eagerly anticipated sequel will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) once again team up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and his other spider-powered friends, as they reunite to stop a powerful new villain who threatens all of reality.  As you might expect, news that the adventure movie has been delayed has gone down like a lead balloon in the Spider-Verse fandom.

Most fans were shocked:

Although some were a little more patient:

Interestingly when Spider-Verse 2 changed its release date, it also changed its title. The film was originally called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1), but now it’s just Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Don’t panic, though. We’re still getting a sequel, although Across the Spider-Verse 2 has been pushed back to 2024. If you love Spider-Verse, check out our guide on alternate Spider-Men we’d like to see in Spider-Verse 2, or if you prefer live-action, we have a piece on a potential Spider-Man 4 release date.

