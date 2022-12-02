Spider-Man series showrunner teases “delightful” Spider-Verse spin-off

Angela Kang, who was part of horror series The Walking Dead, is working on a Spider-Man spin-off based on the character Silk, and she's teased the process

Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Updated:

Spider-Man

Besides upcoming Spider-Man movie Into the Spider-Verse 2, we’re also getting a new thriller series starring Silk, another webhead. It’s coming to Amazon Prime Video, and Angela Kang, who worked on horror series The Walking Dead, is showrunner.

In an Instagram post, she finally commented on the announcement, talking up the positive energy in the production. “Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here’s my new gig,” she added to a repost from Variety. “I love this character and working with Phil Lord and Chris Miller is as delightful as you’d imagine.”

In the announcement, it was revealed that Amazon has commissioned a line of Spider-Man related TV series from Sony and Marvel. Sony is producing the shows, as part of Lord and Miller’s ongoing deal with the studio, with former Sony chairperson Amy Pascal as executive producer.

this first project is called Silk: Spider City, and it’ll follow Cindy Moon, a girl who gains spider-like powers from the same arachnid that bites Peter Parker. Her backstory involves willful imprisonment for years due to being hunted by the Spider-Man villain Morlun, but no word on if this show will cover any off that.

YouTube Thumbnail

Kang ends by voicing her excitement at what’s coming, and it all sounds like everything is in full swing. This’ll be the first major televisual spider-production in sometime. We’ve had steady animated series, but nothing live-action besides the superhero movies, making this an intriguing development.

Have a look at our guide to Spider-Man 4 for when you might see Tom Holland in the suit again. Otherwise, check out our guide to all the Marvel series for more small screen heroism.

More from The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.