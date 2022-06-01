Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies now streaming on Peacock

If seeing Tobey Maguire in No Way Home and watching Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave you the urge to revisit Raimi’s (mostly) wonderful Spider-Man trilogy, you can now do so on the streaming service Peacock.

Raimi’s trilogy began in 2002, and most people agree that it reached its high-point in 2004, with the release of Spider-Man 2. Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock (who was a major reason why Spider-Man 2 was so good) and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin also got to have an outing in No Way Home. Spider-Man 3, released in 2007, was more “experimental” shall we say (at least that’s what we’re calling Tobey’s dancing) and wasn’t for everyone.

The Spidey trilogy isn’t the only “classic” joining Peacock this month, there’s also the Back to the Future trilogy, as well as some of the Bourne and Fast and Furious movies. From mid-June, four Jaws movies appear, just in time for heading to the beach this summer. In terms of more recent movies, Michael Bay’s enjoyable action movie AmbuLAnce is also on there now.

Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy made 2.5 billion at the box office, and is still regarded by many as the best iteration of Spider-Man onscreen. Since making Spider-Man 3, Raimi has only made two films – 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, and 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful. It was therefore quite surprising that Marvel managed to lure him back for Doctor Strange 2.

It seems that Raimi has got his taste for movie directing back though, as he now has a few different projects lined up, including an adaptation of Patrick Rothfuss’ The Kingkiller Chronicle. He has also said that he wants to make a Batman movie and is in talks regarding Darkman 2.

While we wait for news on more Raimi projects, check out our guide to the best Spider-Man villains.