The Office chili recipe found in Peacock’s terms and conditions

The Office (US) is showing no signs of slowing down, in terms of popularity, even with it being nearly a decade since the finale aired – it’s still providing a steady stream of references, memes and jokes.

Perhaps a more underrated side to the show was its physical, and sometimes even silent, comedy. Its cold opens featured parkour, Dwight setting fire to the office and a game of “Will Stanley notice?” And one of the most iconic cold opens was Kevin bringing in a giant pot of his famous homemade chili to share with his co-workers.

Unfortunately, the hard-working folk of Dunder Mufflin never got to sample Kevin’s chili because he ended up spilling it, swimming in it and cleaning it up using various random office supplies. In the sequence, Kevin tells us that “the trick is to undercook the onions.” He’s also up the night before, “pressing garlic and dicing whole tomatoes” and “toasting my own ancho chilis.” It’s a recipe passed down the Malones for generations and the thing Kevin does best.

Now, one eager-eyed Office fan has discovered the recipe for Kevin’s famous chili in an unexpected place – Peacock’s Terms and Conditions. TikTok user McKenzie Floyd has posted a video of her scrolling through reams of legal jargon and clauses on the streaming site Peacock – the current home of The Office. And buried amongst them – presumably as a reward for anyone foolish enough to read them – is Kevin’s chili recipe.

We are pleased to announce that Peacock says; “Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about 2 minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions.” As would be Kevin’s wishes.

Check out our guide to the best TV series to find out whether The Office made the cut.