Spider-Man: No Way Home predicted to dominate box-office a second time

As Spider-Man: No Way Home prepares for a theatrical re-release with added bonus footage, box-office experts predict the MCU movie can dominate again. The Spider-Man movie was a huge success when it was initially released in 2021, and its second run in cinemas appears to be coming at the perfect time.

The action movie, which was part of Marvel’s Phase 4, saw the Multiverse Saga well and truly take shape and featured a whole host of MCU characters including Doctor Strange, Wong, and previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The film also treated us to cameo appearances from Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

The Tom Holland movie raked in roughly $1.9 billion in its initial theatrical run, and Sony is gearing up for a re-release to incorporate new footage in what is dubbed the More Fun Stuff Version. It looks like a smart move too, because big new releases are looking fairly sparse at the moment, which means the Marvel movie could top the box-office charts once more.

Despite vast improvements in box-office performance across the board, with people more willing to venture out in a post-pandemic world, it’s rather telling that the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick has dominated for so long this year.

At the time of writing, Sony’s horror movie The Invitation had just topped the box-office charts with just $6.8 million. That measly sum makes it the lowest-earning first-place finish in more than a year.

So, with Labor Day approaching in the US, it may be up to Spidey to save the day and get people flocking to the cinemas again. You can never bet against Tom Cruise though, so watch your back Peter Parker!

