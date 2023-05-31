Spider-verse 2 – Does Miles Morales use web shooters?

Does Miles use web shooters in Spider-Verse? Here’s everything you need to know about Miles Morales’ powers, and if his Spider-abilities allow him to shoot webs organically or artificially.

With Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has easily established himself as one of the greatest Spider-Men across the multiverse. Into the Spider-Verse was one of the best movies of its year, and the Spider-Verse 2 release date is swinging towards us to continue the story of young Miles Morales now that he’s come to terms with his new Spider-powers.

But as part of those powers, does Miles Morales have natural web-making abilities or does he use web shooters? It seems like in each of the Spider-Man movies, the titular Spider-Men have different ways of shooting out their fluids (as discussed in No Way Home) so it’s a good question.

Does Miles Morales use web shooters in Spider-Verse?

In Spider-Verse Miles Morales does use web shooters to shoot synthetic webs, as he doesn’t organically create webs unlike Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Miles Morales gets given his web shooters by Peter Parker’s Aunt May. These shoot synthetic webbing which mimics the properties of genuine spider silk.

While Miles Morales’ ability to shoot webs isn’t part of his natural spider powers, his superhuman strength, agility, wall crawling powers, and Spider-Sense are all natural gifts that Miles Morales now has after his spider bite.

In Spider-Verse 2, we could see Miles Morales getting an upgrade to his shooters. And, there’s no doubt that the many Spider-People the young webslinger will meet will have a variety of weird and wonderful ways in which they each shoot their webs.

