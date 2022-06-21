Into the Spider-Verse 2 villain will complement Miles’s journey

Into the Spider-Verse 2 isn’t going to be hitting the big screen until next year. However, fans haven’t been left in the dark about the upcoming animated movie‘s development. During the Annecy International Animation Festival, it was previously announced that two new villains for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were up to bat. Now, the directors of the flick have revealed more details about one of the upcoming baddies – The Spot.

The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) is a Spider-Man villain who fans may already recognise from the Spectacular Spider-Man Marvel comics. Making his debut in 1984, the spotted skin bad guy has the ability to open interdimensional portals at will. Speaking with Cartoon Brew, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson shared how The Spot will fit into the upcoming action movie‘s narrative and compliment the web-slinging hero of the story, Miles Morales.

“Pretty early on, we knew the Spot was going to be our main villain,” Dos Santos said. “Without an awesome villain, who you sort of can understand with their through-line, you don’t really have a strong story for your main character. So he’s an awesome sort of opposite to Miles.”

Powers went on to elaborate on what Spot brings to the table both in terms of story and art for the production. “From the very beginning, he just seemed like endless potential, both visually and arc of the character,” he said.

“Because you know, by the way, that’s not a costume; that’s his skin. By the way that he’s wearing it, you know it’s not a guy in a polka dot suit. That’s actually his skin,” He continued. “So you know, the arc of Dr. Ohnn Spot is one that does really complement, without giving away the story, it really does compliment the journey of Miles in this film really well.”

Although the details on how exactly The Spot and Miles’s journeys will align weren’t fully discussed, it does suggest that the directors are putting a ton of time into crafting the sequel. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the best movies of 2018, so needless to say, its highly anticipated follow-up has a lot to live up to.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023.