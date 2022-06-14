Villains for Into the Spider-Verse 2 announced

Two Spider-Man villains have been confirmed to debut in Part 1 of Across The Spider-Verse, with new footage of the Spider-Man movie being shown at the Annecy International Animation Festival.

As reported by Screen Daily, a combination of completed animation, in-progress work, and storyboards was presented to the audience by three directors from the animated movie: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. One scene depicted Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfield), hunting down The Vulture at New York’s Guggenheim Museum. At this point, the audience found out that The Vulture, who is played by Batman actor Michael Keaton in the MCU, would be appearing in the movie, voiced by Jorma Taccone.

During the event, a second Spider-Man villain was also debuted: The Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman. In a tweet by Sony Pictures Animation, the villain, who has appeared in the Marvel comics, is described as follows: “Spot’s whole body is covered in interdimensional portals (made to feel like “living ink”) that can send him anywhere he wants to go. He can also make these portals appear out of thin air to transport objects and people at will. This spells trouble for Miles…”

According to Screen Daily, director Powers promised the audience that Into the Spider-Verse 2 would be “so much bigger and even more visually ground-breaking than the first.”

During the event, Dos Santos also teased Oscar Issac’s portrayal of Spider-Man 99 as “more feral, intimidating, futuristic” than any previous iteration of Spider-Man. “On the crew we’ve come to call this guy ‘property damage Spider-Man’,” Dos Santos joked.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be coming to theatres on June 2, 2023.