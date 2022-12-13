Spider-Verse 2 is using the perfect Spider-Man villain, here’s why

The Spider-Man villain for Into the Spider-Verse 2 has been confirmed, and it’s a good one. The Spot will be making Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy’s lives a pain in the animated movie, and co-director Kemp Powers has revealed exactly why this antagonist was chosen.

“The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential,” Powers tells Total Film. “His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways.”

As Powers says, the Spot can create gateways between two points in space, crossing all physical and dimensional boundaries. The Marvel villain, who appears ghostly white with black dots all over him that he can throw to make these spatial bridges, has sometimes been used for comical encounters, but his threat is very much real, especially when we’re talking multiple timelines.

The Spot will challenge Miles and Gwen across two Spider-Man movies – Across the Spider-Verse, and Beyond the Spider-Verse. As a movie villain who can appear anywhere, at almost any time, that poses quite a threat for all the Spidey variants.

Luckily, several Spider-people are lined up. Oscar Isaac is voicing Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae is Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya is Spider-Punk, and Jake Johnson is returning as Peter B Parker. And these are just the ones that we know about! Everything will be grand in the science fiction movie.

Justin K. Thompson and Joaquim Dos Santos are co-directing beside Powers, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lands in theatres June 2, 2023. Have a look at our list of anime movies and superhero movies for more amazing adventures.