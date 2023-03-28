Spider-Man’s house is for sale, but good luck affording it

Some fine New York City real estate is on the market, if you’re not put off that the previous owner was a wallcrawler. The address of one Peter Parker, as noted in an issue of Spider-Man from the ’80s, is up for grabs, but your Marvel movie dreams have a serious price tag.

The current price for 20 Ingram Street is a cool $2,138,000. Besides actually being part of Marvel canon, Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire did film scenes in the area for Sam Raimi’s action movies based on the webhead, making it a fixture for fans.

Estate agent GiGi Malek tells Patch young people in the neighbourhood knew exactly where they were growing up. “It really did make an indent on these kids,” she says. “My son had the same Spider-Man costume for five years, he would not give it up.”

The current owners aren’t all that familiar, and have never been sure how to handle the fan mail that comes in. It’s become a regular titbit on Malek’s house tours for prospective buyers of the property.

Showings are currently ongoing, though paused to let the exiting residents pack up. You can check out the listing here, if you both have the cash to spare and always considered a move to Queens. Meanwhile, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date is coming up, allowing us to once again rejoice in New York City’s finest hero.

Brush up using our Spider-Man villains list, and our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5 will tell you what’s happening in the MCU. If all this has you pondering a trip to the cinema, have a look at our new movies list to see what’s out.