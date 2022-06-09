Garfield and Maguire viewed No Way Home as “Tom’s movie”

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya have been reminiscing about shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home in a new interview – Variety’s Actors on Actors. While they were supposed to be there to talk about their prestigious drama series – Euphoria and Under the Banner of Heaven – they couldn’t resist bringing up some inside jokes that they shared on the set of the Marvel movie.

Zendaya, who plays MJ – and is in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland – confessed to Garfield that he was anxious about previous Spider-Men Garfield and Maguire being on-set; “What’s really funny when I think about it, is Tom was so nervous about you guys coming in. He was like, ‘I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes.'”

Garfield responded; “He never let anything on to us. Me and Tobey were like, “This is Tom’s movie. It’s your guys’ movie.” And it was like, if we can help…” It is a kind of unique situation – playing an iconic character and then having two actors who have also played the same character turn up on-set with you.

It certainly sounds as though the three Spideys ended up having a whale of a time on-set, as Zendaya says; “We were like, ‘I think they don’t know how much fun we like to have when we’re doing this job.'” And Garfield responds; “It became evident very quick.” Zendaya says; “I’m pissing myself laughing, I was dying. You guys had me dying — like crying laughing — in between takes all the time.”

The set of No Way Home certainly sounds like a relief from playing drug addict Rue in Euphoria, or a Mormon detective on the trail of killers of a young woman and child in Under the Banner of Heaven.

