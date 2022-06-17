The best Spider-Man movies are now streaming on Disney Plus UK

Are your streaming senses tingling? Well, that’s probably because Disney Plus has just released a new slate of Spider-Man movies to its platform for its UK subscribers. Although the complete Spider-Man collection is still unavailable on the streaming service, the absolute best movies in the long-running IP are now.

The fresh additions to Disney Plus’s library are the first two of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy: Spider-Man (2002), and Spider-Man 2 (2004); and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Finally, the last addition to the Peter Parker cinematic line-up on Disney Plus is the action movie starring Tom Holland as our favourite web-slinger, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Having six new films that feature all the modern, live-action Spider-Man actors – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland – at your disposal is nothing to turn your nose at. That being said, we are still missing Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and the box-office hit that brought all the Peter Parker timelines together, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Currently, there is also no word, on when or if the missing movies will eventually find their way onto Disney Plus. But in the meantime, we can at least breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Spider-Man 2, and Homecoming (aka the best Spider-Man movies ever made) made the jump.

As we mentioned above, this new slew of additions only applies to Disney Plus subscribers in the UK. US readers will still have to shift through the streaming services Fubo and Starz to watch all the Spider-Man movies for themselves.

We will be sure to keep you posted on any updates. In the meantime, here is our guide to MCU Phase 4.