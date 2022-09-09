The best Spider-Man movie is now streaming on Disney Plus UK

Buckle-up Marvel movie fans, because Disney Plus UK has just sorted out your night’s pick for quality entertainment. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, aka the best Spider-Man movie, as of September 9 2022, is now available to watch on the streaming service for cinephiles with a subscription to the House of Mouse’s digital platform.

If you happen to be unfamiliar with the hit animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is a delightful flick that sees Shameik Moore as Miles Morales as he meets a slew of different web-slingers from alternate dimensions. Directed by Bob Persichetti (The Little Prince), Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) and Rodney Rothman (22 Jump Street), the film is widely beloved and currently holds a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, according to IMDb, reads: “Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his universe, and must join with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities.”

The film is also one of those few family movies to have bested Disney and Pixar at the award circuit. At the 91st Academy Awards, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Film, cementing its status as a bonafide classic. Check out the trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below:

If all of the accolades and hype weren’t reason enough to watch it, two sequels to the 2018 superhero movie are also on their way: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in June 2023, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be hitting the big screen come March 2024. So it is time to get up to speed and check out the first Marvel movie while you still can.

Disney Plus costs $7.99/£7.99 per month and offers a wide array of entertainment, from the Star Wars movies to all the classic animated Disney movies. So, what are you waiting for? Miles and the rest of the Magical Kingdom’s characters are waiting!