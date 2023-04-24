Spider-Man actor goes viral with PSA on strange, black goo

This Spider-Man actor went viral on Twitter after his PSA on some strange black goo found on the British Isles reminded fans of a certain Marvel character.

Spider-ManVenom

While we’ve been waiting for the next Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the Spider-Man actors has taken to Twitter to respond to a familiar-looking viral clip.

A strange video of an alien-looking black goo straight out of a horror movie taken on the British Isles had the internet equally disgusted and perplexed, and one Spider-Man cast member just had to do a PSA on it.

So, be wary of viral videos and viral things, or you may end up going through a bit of a personality change.

Topher Grace shared the clip from the aptly named Wow Terrifying account and made a reference fans of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy will catch onto.

Grace portrayed Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3 as one of the best Marvel villains from the comic book pages, Venom. In the third Raimi outing, not often found on best superhero movies lists, Eddie bonds with an alien symbiote with a malleable, liquid-like form.

The black pile of goo in the Twitter video is a species called Bootlace Worm, which might actually be worse depending on your mileage for quirky creatures.

