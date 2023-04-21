The best Spider-Man movie is now streaming on Disney Plus

No, that isn’t your Spidey senses tingling. Six of your favourite Spider-Man movies are swinging over to Disney Plus. After all the Spider-Man actors joined forces in the epic Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter One and Peter Three’s back catalog of movies are now available on the streaming service. This means we’re getting Sam Raimi‘s entire trilogy — including the much-praised Spider-Man 2, which is considered the best Spider-Man movie of them all.

But it isn’t just Bully Maguire we’ll be seeing more of. Andrew Garfield‘s turn as The Amazing Spider-Man is now available on the streamer too, while Spider-Man Homecoming and Tom Hardy’s Venom will join the web-slinger line-up on May 12.

This should satisfy the majority of your Spider-Man needs, but if you’re looking for sequels like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or Venom: Let There Be Carnage, they aren’t available courtesy of the House of Mouse just yet. However, these two superhero movies are available on Netflix, as is the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Perhaps, for some reason, you want to watch Morbius. It isn’t funny to watch it ironically anymore, but if you genuinely want to engage in some Morbin’ your best bet is to head to Amazon Prime Video for that one.

Maybe you’re craving some Spidey action on the big screen instead — so the fact that the Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date is near couldn’t be more convenient. You can catch the new movie in theatres from June 2, but if all that isn’t enough, check out more reccomodations in our guide to the best movies of all time.