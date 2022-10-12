Grab a Sony 4K TV at $900 off in the Best Buy flash sale

Yes, that’s right: the Best Buy flash sale gives you the opportunity to save almost $1000 on Sony 4K TVs (specifically on the Sony 55 inch Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV). Of course, online retailers do these kinds of sales all the time, but it’s rare for them to put their money where their mouth is and actually cut prices by this much.

You might worry that this is actually just a heap of junk and that Best Buy are reducing it because they can’t get rid of the things, but this is actually a really good model from Sony. Obviously, the 55 inch screen is big, but with an OLED 4K (2160p) display, your favourite action movies and TV series will look clearer and crisper than ever before. It also uses high dynamic range (HDR) technology in order to create as powerful a contrast between light and dark as possible.

Meanwhile, you can use this smart TV with all of the best streaming services (Disney Plus, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, etc.) and it comes with four HDMI ports, in case you want to connect a Blu-Ray player for your DVD collection, or something of a gamer and want to connect your Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation. It’s not just going to be great for enjoying all the best movies, but as the overall entertainment hub of your household.

If you want to grab this bargain, you’re going to have to act fast. The Best Buy Flash Sale only lasts for 24 hours, and after that, who knows how long it will be until there are any other TV deals like this?

Of course, Black Friday is just around the corner, so you might want to bookmark our Black Friday TV deals guide and come back in a month, if you miss out on this one.