Sons of Anarchy star reveals why he won’t appear in Mayans MC

This previous Sons of Anarchy star is booked and busy, so he won't be returning for Sons of Anarchy's Mayans MC spin off TV series.

Charlie Hunnam and Tommy Flanagan as Jax Teller and Chibbs in Sons of Anarchy

There’s a whole host of actors who appeared on FX’s biker TV series Sons of Anarchy ⁠— it did run for seven full-fat seasons after all. Among the Sons of Anarchy cast still popping up are names like Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman.

Not to mention the number of impressive guest stars the drama series had over its run, including a Stephen King cameo. An impressive bunch, to be sure.

One Sons of Anarchy star feels his time on the backs of motorcycles is well and truly over however, and won’t be entertaining the notion of a role on Mayans MC.

Tommy Flanagan, who appeared as a guest star in season 2 of the series, confirmed to Deadline he won’t be returning in any capacity. “Nah,” Flanagan said of a Mayans MC cameo, “I’m doing a proper show now.”

That “proper show” is Starz’ Power Book 4, where he is a main cast member. Flanagan did share some thoughts on what he thinks his Sons of Anarchy character would be up to, though. “He’s a love, a sweetheart. He’s riding through the mountains with a smelly leather jacket on. God bless him.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Power creator and rapper 50 Cent doesn’t want Flanagan to go back either, “I loved Chibbs too but we need [Tommy] over here.”

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

