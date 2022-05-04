Mayans MC season 4 had a surprise CM Punk cameo

The hit Sons of Anarchy sequel TV Series, Mayans MC, has broken into the world of professional wrestling. In the latest episode of season 4, fans were gifted with a surprise cameo as the star of All Elite Wrestling, and former WWE champion CM Punk made an appearance on our small screens.

Mayans MC is a drama series which takes place two-and-a-half years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. Full of complex characters, the series focuses on the struggles of Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his time in a charter of Mayans MC – the Son’s rivals turned allies. In episode 4 of the latest instalment of Mayans, MC, Punk plays the part of a character named Paul, who served with Gilberto ‘Gilly’ Lopez (Vincent Rocco Vargas) in the military.

During the episode, we see Gilly visit Paul for his son’s birthday, joke around and reminisce with their old unit in Paul’s backyard. Punk’s character directly ties into Gilly’s past, and it wouldn’t be shocking if we get to see the pro wrestler reprise the role of Paul in future episodes of Mayans MC too.

However, Punk’s return to the show is still up in the air, and no firm confirmation on his future involvement has been disclosed just yet. Stay tuned for updates.

Besides his appearance in the TV series, Punk hasn’t slowed down in his acting career. He was recently in one of the best horror movies of 2021, Jakob’s Wife, and appeared in the thriller movie Girl on the Third Floor.

You can now watch Mayans MC on the streaming service Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.