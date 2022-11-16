Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return

The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.

Since then, Geordie actor Hunnam has appeared in a range of Hollywood movies including; Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak, James Gray‘s The Lost City of Z, Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur and The Gentlemen, Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac, and Australian Western True History of the Kelly Gang (a rare example of him getting to use his own accent).

Hunnam was recently asked by Access Hollywood; “We live in a time when reboots, sequels, and revivals are happening all the time. Do you ever see a world where you would play Jax again? I know how the series ended, so it would maybe have to be a flashback, but would that be something that you’re even interested in?”

Hunnam replied; “I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy and that could be a possibility. And it’s something that I’m incredibly excited about. We’re in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea, but next time I talk to you, hopefully I’ll have more information on that.”

It seems most likely that this would be a prequel series, or a sequel series based around Jax’s sons, but you never know. There’s already been a spin-off called Mayans MC. Maybe it’ll be a multiverse or time travel situation like everything else these days.

While we wait to find out exactly what Charlie Hunnam is hinting at here, check out our guide to the best drama series.