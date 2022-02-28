Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster changed after fan criticism

Remember the truly cursed character design they came up with for the latest reboot of Sonic the Hedgehog back in 2019? How can you forget; that hideous creature stalks our nightmares on a regular basis. Well, it seems that the creators of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies are well and truly under the thumb of their fans, as they have once again bowed to fan reaction and changed the movie poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 after the initial design was met with criticism.

When the first look at the speedster was revealed in 2019, fans around the world were horrified, and rightly so, at how they had massacred the iconic look of Sonic the Hedgehog. That iteration of Sonic had absurd body proportions and a mouth full of terrifying teeth, and the creative team immediately got to work in rectifying this in light of the critical response.

And, credit where credit’s due, they did a great job in fixing this and making a pretty decent family movie, too. But now, it seems the fans have total power when it comes to Sonic the Hedgehog, as the poster for the upcoming Sonic 2 has been altered after audiences criticised the original design.

In fairness, it hasn’t been the same level of drastic change needed this time around. Fans were simply unhappy that two of the actors involved in the movie did not appear in the credits on the poster, so the studio added them in and released a new poster.

Tika Sumpter, who plays Maddie in the comedy movie, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who voices Sonic’s sidekick, Tails, were left off the original poster, much to the dismay of fans. But it now appears that the poster issue has been resolved and the actors have pride of place in the credit section.

They actually edited the 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' main movie poster adding Tika Sumpter and Colleen Shaughnessey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sDE9ZuSyke — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) February 25, 2022

While the edit here is a small one, there is still a growing concern at the rate at which studios react to the outcry of fans, even when it is justified like in this instance. One only has to think back to the infamous #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign on Twitter to be reminded of how powerful, and harmful these situations can be.

Thankfully, though, the cast of Sonic 2 have been given their credit and everyone is happy. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into cinemas on April 8, 2022.