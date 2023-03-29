Snowpiercer season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more.

What is the Snowpiercer season 4 release date? The TV show based on the Bong Joon-ho movie is still going strong, but the fourth and final season is on the horizon.

After the success of the original thriller movie, it’s not surprising that a Snowpiercer series came along. All the best elements of the Korean movie director’s film are present in the TV series, namely the super-fast train transporting people around a dystopian wasteland. No Chris Evans, though, sadly.

Now, as the thriller series approaches its final stop, we’re diving into all you need to know about the Snowpiercer season 4 release date.

Snowpiercer season 4 release date speculation

As of March 2023 the Snowpiercer season 4 release date is unknown. There has been some issues surrounding distribution for the show which have caused delays to it airing.

TNT originally put Snowpiercer on our screens, but the network is now moving away from scripted programming and will not be responsible for the fourth and final season of the show.

Production is complete and the final season is ready to go and is set to air on the streaming service Netflix eventually. However, we just don’t know when that will actually happen.

Snowpiercer season 4 plot speculation

The Snowpiercer season 4 plot is likely to revolve around the missile that was seen in the season 3 finale. We don’t know who sent the missile, where it is headed, or why it’s there, but we’re pretty sure we’re about to find out.

In season 3, we also saw the train split into various different groups with their own cars. We assume season 4 will show us how these new paths work out for the groups led by Melanie, Andre, and Layton.

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski promised “new mysteries” are afoot in season 4, and we cannot wait to see how they all unfold.

Snowpiercer season 4 cast speculation

The Snowpiercer season 4 cast will feature its regular leads Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. There is also likely to be returns for Alison Wright, Rowan Blanchard, Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Jaylin Fletcher.

The season 3 finale had one major death, which means Annalise Basso will not be back as LJ Folger. It’s also unclear at this stage whether Sean Bean will reprise his role as Joseph Wilford.

We do know that two new faces are joining the cast. MCU actor Clark Gregg, who played the MCU character Phil Coulson is all aboard, as is Michael Aronov. There roles are unknown at this time.

That’s all we know about the Snowpiercer season 4 release date for now. You may want to check out our guides to the Squid Game season 2 release date or the Euphoria season 3 release date while you wait for the train to arrive.