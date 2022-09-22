Snowfall season 6 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Snowfall season 6 release date? Snowfall is a fast-paced, slick crime drama series that documents America’s crack epidemic of 1983 and the subsequent ‘war on drugs’ that left a dark mark on the country’s history.

The TV series was co-created by the late John Singleton, who was known for directing drama movies like Boyz N the Hood. After five seasons, Snowfall’s fanbase has continued to grow, with the series becoming television network FX’s most-watched original show. At the centre of Snowfall is Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) who, through the course of the show, goes from his uncle Jerome’s protégé in the LA drug scene to a fearsome kingpin.

After Singleton passed away in 2o19, it was up to co-showrunner Dave Andron and the leading cast to carry on the series’ legacy. Speaking to The Source at the time, Idris said, “I made it our sole aim to create art. and put art into the universe that Singleton would be proud of.” Now, as the series gears towards its epic conclusion, the time has come to talk about the Snowfall season 6 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Snowfall season 6 release date speculation

Snowfall was renewed for season 6 in April 2022 — but an exact release date has not yet been revealed.

There are rumours that Snowfall season 6 will be coming in February 2023, but these rumours are currently unverified. However, Damson Idris confirmed that table reads for Snowfall season 6 had commenced as of September 2022, meaning that filming for the new season can’t be too far away.

Although the last two seasons of Snowfall premiered in February, it seems unrealistic for season 6 to make a February 2023 premiere date if they have only just started production, so we’re betting they’ll go back to their original July premiere routine for season 6, meaning that we can probably expect the final season of Snowfall in July 2023.

Snowball season 6 plot speculation

At the end of Snowfall season 5, Franklin’s life and alliances disintegrated, as he swore revenge on his primary distributor Teddy after he double-crossed him, while Louie, another member of Franklin’s lucrative drug ring, The Family, has sworn to kill the former kingpin the next time she sees him. With drug dealer Kane also having revenge in mind after Franklin told him Louie tried to get him killed, we can anticipate a sixth season full of backstabbing, betrayal, and bloodshed — but not if the US Government get to the core characters first.

This is because, as revealed by Leon — Franklin’s best friend and former second-in-command of The Family — the US Government are cracking down on drugs more than ever. With Snowfall being set in the ’80s, it is likely that what Leon is referring to is Ronald Reagan’s Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which stipulated that the possession of five grams of crack cocaine will be punished as severely as the possession of 500 grams of powder cocaine.

Showrunner Dave Andron also revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that we can expect a much “heavier” season 6.

“I think we’ve always tried to keep a bit of the light touch in this show. Obviously, the show is about very serious things and about a very dark moment in American history. We’ve tried to kind of find some of the levity in that because there is a lot of humour in the situations in the world, and it’s part of how people survive day to day. I think this last season, the story has to ultimately be a tragedy, and this last season is going to feel, I think, a little heavier,” he said.

“The last two seasons I think you can feel the moments when we’re trying to have things have a lighter touch, and then the last two episodes settle into a very specific tone. And I think the last season is going to be more represented by that tone.”

Snowfall season 6 cast speculation

As the series’ grand finale, we can expect all the main players like Franklin (Damson Idris), Teddy (Carter Hudson), Jerome (Amin Joseph), and Louie (Anglea Davis) to return. Whether they’ll survive the season, however, is another question…

Snowfall season 6 speculative cast

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint

Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata

Angela Lewis as Louie

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint

Devyn Tyler as Veronique

DeVaughn Nixon as Kane

Alejandro Edda as Ruben

If Snowfall has left you intrigued about the criminal underworld, why not check out our guide to the best detective movies?