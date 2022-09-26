How to watch Smile: can I stream the new horror movie online?

How can you watch Smile? If you are a fan of horror movies, or have access to the internet at all, chances are you have heard about Parker Finn’s upcoming film Smile. Thanks to a creepy viral marketing campaign, and critics already singing its scary praises, Smile has become one of the most anticipated horrors of the year. But among all this hype, you may be asking yourself, where exactly can you watch it?

Smile tells the story of Dr Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a bizarre yet traumatic incident involving a patient, starts experiencing unexplainable and frightening events. To survive and escape her new reality, she is forced to face the demons from her past – resulting in a classic psychological thriller movie for all of us to enjoy. Filming for Smile ended in November 2021, and after several months of editing in the post-production phase, the movie is finally racing to the big screen.

But where can you watch it? Is it available to stream online, or do you need to buy a cinema ticket? And most importantly, what is the exact Smile release date? Well, fear not. The Digital Fix is here to answer all your burning questions about how to watch Smile down below.

Where can I watch Smile?

Originally, Smile was only scheduled to be released digitally on the streaming service Paramount Plus. However, thanks to positive reactions following test screenings, the studio decided to bless us all by giving the thriller movie a theatrical release instead.

That’s right, cinephiles, it is time to get your popcorn buckets at the ready because Smile is coming to your local cineplex. Smile will hit UK theatres on September 28, and US cinemas come September 30, 2022.

Can I stream Smile?

Despite initially being slated for a streaming release, currently, you can’t watch Smile online. It seems to be a theatrically exclusive title for now. However, since it was originally heading there, we are betting that the flick will land on Paramount Plus at some point in the future.

Paramount movies tend to land on the studio’s streaming service 45 days after they debut in theatres, such as A Quite Place part 2. Fingers crossed, Paramount will take pity on us and speed up its typical pattern so that Smile will be available to stream around Halloween time.

We will keep you posted as more updates head our way. In the meantime, here are our guides to the best Netflix horror movies and the best monster movies of all time.