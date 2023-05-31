The First Slam Dunk release date has been announced, and it’s soon

It is time to grab your sweatbands and book those courtside seats because one of the best anime movies of 2022 is finally heading overseas. Directed by Takehiko Inoue and produced by Toei Animation and Dandelion Animation Studio, The First Slam Dunk (based on the Slam Dunk manga) finally has a UK release date, and the good news is that it’s just around the corner too.

For those of you who may not know, The First Slam Dunk is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in anime, period. Since releasing in Japan back on December 3, 2022, the new movie has earned an impressive $260 million at the box office– capturing all of our hearts with its fast-paced story. Following the life of Ryota Miyagi, and his teen teammates, the flick is a touching and thrilling tale all about growing up and the gang’s intense rivalry with the inter-high basketball champions, the Sannoh school.

So yeah, in short, you don’t want to miss this sports movie, and now audiences around the world can jump on the hype train. According to a recent press release from Anime Ltd. The First Slam Dunk will bounce its way into UK cinemas on August 30, 2023.

That is right, folks; after waiting for months for a global release date, all our readers over the pond will be able to enjoy Takehiko Inoue’s directorial debut on the big screen. However, there is some bad news with this new revelation – depending on where you live.

Currently, we don’t know when the film will be hitting the US exactly. However, fans can rest easy knowing that GKIDS has picked up the distribution rights and has confirmed that the flick will be coming out sometime in late summer.

With this in mind, US fans will probably get to see The First Slam Dunk around the same time as UK readers, as August falls into the expected release window. This is just speculation on our part, though, so keep your eyes on this page as more news heads our way.

In the meantime, you can find out more about the upcoming animated movie with our guide on how to watch The First Slam Dunk.

