Avril Lavigne turning ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie

Alarmingly, Avril Lavigne’s hit song ‘Sk8er Boi’ is turning 20 next year. To celebrate, the popstar is going all out by making a romance movie based on the now-classic tune.

On an episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, Lavigne says the enduring fandom is what’s inspired the move. “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me,” she explains. “And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”

She doesn’t elaborate too much on what that’ll look like, but it sounds like a fairly cut-and-dry teen comedy movie. Something like 10 Things I Hate About You, or American Pie, where you’ve got a boy and girl and they like each other, but it’s high school so everything has to be complicated. Just like Lavigne’s other big single from her debut album Let Go, in fact!

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him,” Lavigne says, “but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Paramount Pictures tried to adapt the song into a feature before, in 2003, but the project languished and went unmade. Perhaps this time, with Lavigne’s direct involvement, it’ll be different. One of her most recognisable songs, she performed it in an episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch at the time.

