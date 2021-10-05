Every season of Sabrina The Teenage Witch is streaming on Amazon Prime now

Grab your broom, talking cat, and get ready to take a nostalgic trip to The Other Realm because all of the ’90s classic, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, is streaming on Amazon Prime. Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the TV series starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, a young woman who discovers on her 16th birthday she has magical powers.

Over several seasons, Sabrina, with some help from her aunts Zelda (Beth Broderick) and Hilda (Caroline Rhea), learned to control her new magical powers and navigated the various perils of high school while battling various supernatural beings. Also, her cat Salem wanted to take over the world. You know, classic teenage stuff.

After seven seasons, the series eventually ended in 2003, with Sabrina realising that her on-again, off-again boyfriend Harvey was, in fact, her soulmate. The series then finished with the pair riding off together on Harvey’s motorcycle, listening to “Running” by No Doubt. Yes, this is possibly the most Aughts way a show could possibly end, but trust us when we say this was one of the most satisfying conclusions to a TV show ever.

In its heyday, Sabrina was ridiculously popular, with a reported 12.2 million people watching during the show’s second and third seasons. Even as its popularity waned, it still enjoyed millions of viewers in its final season and was apparently one of ABC’s highest-rated shows.

Still, times change, and kids these days are probably more familiar with Netflix’s new modern take on the character. The streaming service rebooted Sabrina, with a much more adult and occult tone, in 2018.

If you’re interested in checking out Sabrina and not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here.