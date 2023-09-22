Taylor Sheridan’s best thriller still has another sequel in the works

The 2015 thriller movie Sicario was a meeting of two minds who have since exploded into even greater success. It was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who went on to direct the sci-fi epics Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, the latter of which won six Oscars. And it was written by Taylor Sheridan, who has gone on to single-handedly prop up the entire television industry by creating Yellowstone.

Taylor Sheridan also wrote the sequel, 2018’s Sicario – Day of the Soldado – with Benecio del Toro and Josh Brolin returning from the first crime movie. Emily Blunt, Jon Bernthal, and Daniel Kaluuya did not come back for the sequel. The thriller movies explore the war against drugs at the US-Mexico border, and now another sequel is on the way.

Producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee recently confirmed that a threequel is in the works. “Oh yeah,” Iwanyk told The Messenger when asked if Sicario 3 is happening. Noting the current writers strike, Lee adds: “When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome.”

Iwanyk added; “I can’t wait for Sicario 3. I could watch Benicio del Toro play that guy forever. I mean, I can watch Benicio in anything, but with that character, it doesn’t get old.” Benicio del Toro plays a Mexican ex-prosecutor turned CIA-trained assassin whose wife and daughter have been murdered.

Although Taylor Sheridan has heavily leaned into the western with the Yellowstone universe, he is still keeping his toes in the thriller genre with two TV series – Mayor of Kingstown and Special Ops: Lioness.

