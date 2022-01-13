Shadow and Bone season 2 has started filming, Netflix reveals new cast members

For those of us who have been desperately waiting for news of the Crows, we’ve finally been thrown a bone. Shadow and Bone season two has started filming and Netflix have made some casting announcements, too!

Netflix have released a short video of Ben Barnes (Kirigan), Jessie Mei Lei (Alina), Archie Renaux (Mal) and more of the core cast announcing that filming is finally underway in Budapest.

The video also introduces new cast-members Lewis Tan, who will be playing Tolya Yul-Bataar and Anna Leong Brophy, as his twin Tamar Kir-Bataar. Further announcements are the casting of Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.

Netflix have also announced that Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman, who played bickering enemies-to-almost-lovers Nina and Matthias have been promoted to series regulars, with bigger roles in the second season. And the same goes for Daisy Head, who played Alina’s tailor Genya.

We don’t know much about the second season yet. It’s not as simple as following the books, because the first season combined two books from different points in the best-selling series by Leigh Bardugo.

It is likely that it’ll mainly based on the second book – Siege & Storm, while once again bringing in the Six of Crows (Kaz, Jesper, Inej and new character Wylan).

The first season’s main plot focused on Alina discovering her powers and facing The Darkling. There were several side-plots, concerning the crows, played by Freddie Carter, Kit Young and Amita Suman, trying to pull off a heist, as well as the afore-mentioned one with Nina and Matthias. The plot-lines converged at several points, with the Crows reluctantly helping Alina and they bumped into Nina at the end of the season.

Shadow and Bone is set in an alternative version of the Northern Hemisphere – with Ravka standing in for Russia, Fjerda standing in for Scandinavia and Ketterdam representing Amsterdam. The Grisha possess magical abilities – such as healing, heart-rending and squalling.

Whether we will see season two come on air during 2022 remains to be seen, as there are obviously a lot of special effects involved in the show. But here’s hoping we will soon be reunited with our beloved crows.

