Sex Education season 5 gets a disappointing cast update

Sex Education has led to movie and TV success for some members of its young cast, which means that they have less time for the hit teen Netflix series. Ncuti Gatwa is of course our new Doctor Who, and Emma Mackey has gone onto detective movie Death on the Nile, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and a Emily Bronte movie.

Unfortunately this means that Mackey is probably too busy for Sex Education now. When asked by The Radio Times if she’ll be back for season 5, Mackey laughed; “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

The success of Sex Education has spawned a few similar teen series – the most prominent of which is Heartstopper. Both are sex positive, and feature characters from different points on the gender and sexuality spectrum. Teen series continue to be huge ratings winners for Netflix – with Stranger Things and Wednesday topping the charts in 2022.

Sex Education began in 2019 and stars Gillian Anderson as a sex therapist and Asa Butterfield as her son, who must navigate the typical teenage issues. Some other members of the cast include Connor Swindells and Tanya Reynolds – who both starred in Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. The cast has also included Simone Ashley (a member of the Bridgerton cast), Hannah Waddingham (a member of the Ted Lasso cast), and Jemima Kirke (Girls) over the years.

We don’t yet know the Sex Education season 4 release date, but hope it could be as soon as Autumn 2023. While we wait for more news, check out our guide to the best Netflix series.