Severance creator wants Barack Obama to appear in season 2

After just one season, Severance has established itself as one of the best sci-fi series currently running. Following a group of office workers who have their memories of the outside world wiped, the TV series has been a smash hit for Apple TV Plus. Creator Dan Erickson has high aspirations for season 2 – an appearance from former US president Barack Obama.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Erickson wasn’t coy about his plan, nor how he hopes to achieve it. His plan? The Emmys, where Obama is nominated for Outstanding Narrator. “If he is [there] I’m going to see if he wants a role on this show,” Erickson says. “I think he’d be really good, he’d bring some gravitas.”

A scene featuring a politician of that stature would elevate the drama series, to be sure. Obama would probably be up for it too, considering his tastes in movies. Not that Severance season 2 needs it, because – and no spoilers here – the ending to the first season created plenty of gravitas and reason to come back for more.

Jen Tullock, who plays Devon on the show, has another bucket list co-star in mind. “If we could get [Barbra] Streisand to come around, I’d pretty much give you every American dollar I’ve got in my bank account,” she stated.

Streisand and Obama, if that doesn’t convert your parents to checking Severance out, we don’t know what will. Not that there isn’t already big Hollywood names behind it; Adam Scott plays lead role Mark, and Ben Stiller directed six episodes, while Aoife McArdle did the other three.

It’s anyone’s guess what comes next. You can check it out on streaming service Apple TV Plus, and peruse our lists of the best comedy series and best Netflix series for more small screen shenanigans.