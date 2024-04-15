We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Seth Rogen got weirded out by Sylvester Stallone’s name when they first met

Seth Rogen revealled how the famed action movie star ,Sylvester Stallone's, uncommon name weirded him out when the two celebrities first met.

Meeting a legendary celebrity can be a pretty awe-inspiring experience, unless you are Seth Rogen meeting Sylvester Stallone for the first time that is. In an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, The Boys producer revealed that upon his first meeting with Stallone, he was overcome by the weirdness of the famed action movie star’s name.

According to Rogen, the main issue that kept playing around his mind while meeting the Rocky star is the fact that his name is so uncommon. “It’s a weird name, right? Well yeah, and it’s true,” Rogen said. “[Sylvester Stallone] ‘s a name I grew up with, and it’s been in my life as long as I can remember. I met Sylvester Stallone once at the opening of the Planet Hollywood Casino in Las Vegas.”

“I remember meeting him, and he shook my hand, and in the deepest, rumbliest voice I’ve heard, he said, ‘I’m Sylvester.’ And at that moment, I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never met another human with the name Sylvester.'” He continued. “And I don’t even think I’ve heard of another human with the name Sylvester. There’s one Sylvester, Stallone and a cat! There’s two Sylvesters.”

Rogen certainly does have a point, Sylvesters are rare, and besides the Hollywood star, the most famous holder of that name belongs to a Loony Tunes character. However, in the same interview, the actor and filmmaker clarified that Sylvester Stallone’s surname does take away a degree of strangeness too.

“With the Stallone. Sylvester Stallone, not a weird name,” he explained. “Sylvester just dangling out there in the wind, shocking to have a man come up to you and say, ‘I’m Sylvester.’ It’s like what, whoa, how many syllables is that? It’s a wild name.”

