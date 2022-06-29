See season 3 will be the last for Jason Momoa’s TV series

One of Apple TV’s flagship shows, See starring Jason Momoa, is coming to an end after three seasons. It was created by Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight, but probably has more in common with Taboo – the show he developed with Tom Hardy – than 1920s gangsters in Birmingham.

See is set in the distant future, hundreds of years after a virus wiped out most of humanity. The survivors have lost the sense of sight, and the concept of seeing has become a myth which is not discussed. It co-stars Alfre Woodard as a wise elder, and Dave Bautista as the brother and rival of Jason Momoa’s character, who is a tribal chief.

In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo (Bautista), and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said showrunner Jonathan Tropper.

“Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

You can watch the trailer for the third season below;

See will return for its third and final season of eight episodes on August 26, 2022. Momoa is also gearing up for the release of Aquaman 2 of course, which has had its release pushed to March 2023.

