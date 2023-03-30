Will there be a Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 4? Set in the fictional town of Sulphur Spings, deep in the American south, Secrets of Sulphur Springs is one of the best Disney Channel series around.

The thriller series stars a large ensemble cast, led by Preston Oliver as Griffin Campbell, as the the characters work to unveil supernatural mysteries. With elements of time-travel and light horror, this isn’t your typical drama series.

The Disney Channel show is now on its third season, which began on March 24, 2023 and will conclude in May. However, what do we know about the TV series‘ future, and will there be a Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 4?

Will there be a Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 4?

Secrets of Sulphur Springs season 4 has not been confirmed, as of Spring 2023.

However, if the current season proves to be as popular as past outings, a Secrets of Sulpur Springs season 4 could certainly be on the cards over at Disney HQ.

