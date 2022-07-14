Scream 6 cast reportedly adds Ready or Not star Samara Weaving

Bloody Disgusting is exclusively reporting that Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tony Revolori have joined the cast of Scream 6. In a surprising twist, the film will be leaving Woodsboro for New York City.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed both Scream (2022) and Ready or Not (2019), which starred Weaving. They will both be back behind the camera for the sixth film and they had initially reached out to Weaving for a role in the last film. “We were talking about it, but our schedules aren’t gonna work, which is a bummer,” Weaving told Collider back in 2020. “We talked about it a lot, but unfortunately, because of scheduling, I couldn’t do it.”

Courtney Cox will reportedly be back, but unfortunately Neve Campbell won’t be because she “felt the offer (of payment) that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” Hayden Panettiere, who played fan-favourite character Kirby Reed in Scream 4 is set to return. Jenna Ortega and the young cast (who survived the last film, of course) are also returning.

The sixth in the series is coming hot on the heels of the fifth, with it being greenlit and going into production all within a few months. The release date is set to be March 31, 2023. “We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we’re working on,” Gillett told Collider. “We certainly know that Guy (Busick) and Jamie (Vanderbilt) have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one.”

The further Scream goes along, the further layers of meta-commentary, self-referencing and nostalgic flashbacks there are likely to be. Virtually everyone who has ever been in a Scream movie is rumoured to make a comeback, including Matthew Lillard’s Stu.

