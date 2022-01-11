Scream browser game makes you outrun Ghostface

Do you like scary movies? How long do you think you could last if you were in one? A new Scream browser game puts players inside an interactive horror movie where you’ve to outrun Ghostface by answering their questions.

Survive Scream House invites you into Stu Macher’s family home from the original, where Sidney Prescott has invited you over. Once you get there though – shock horror! – Ghostface is running things, and they’ve got you in their sights. To survive, you move room-to-room responding to trivia from the Scream franchise. Some queries are easy, but others, like second act murders in Scream 2 or what have you, are decidedly tougher.

You move around the place with tense music hanging in the air, every room deserted. It’s quiet eerie, and when you start getting the answers wrong, the panic sets in, even though it’s a fairly simple point-and-click adventure game. A timer tracks how long you’ve evaded the masked killer. Can you escape their clutches entirely?

This is in service of Scream 5, the latest thriller movie in the franchise. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are co-directing, taking over from the late Wes Craven.

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette are once again returning to Woodsboro for the sequel, to ward of a new Ghostface who’s stalking the townspeople. Jack Quaid, Dylan Minette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savy Brown, and Kyle Gallner are among the new castmembers.

Scream 5 is in theatres January 14, 2022. check out the best horror movies of 2021 for more chills.