Scream breakfast cereal now available for pre-order, with talking Ghostface collector’s box

Do you like scary movies? How about watching horror movies with appropriately-themed breakfast cereal? UK-based morning foods company Cereal Killer has announced an official collaboration with Scream, and you can preorder a box now.

Called ‘Strawberries and Scream’, the sugary snack is composed of mallow clusters that are flavoured like strawberries and cream. Obviously, having something delicious to chow down on is good for any marathon, but the real novelty here is the box: it talks. There’s no indication of what exactly the Ghostface-adorned cardboard says, but we can assume it’s some of the killer’s most memorable lines and quips.

Boxes cost £8.95 before shipping, and you can order one now for arrival in two-to-three weeks. Unfortunately, the Scream cereal is only available to residents within the UK, due to instability around global shipping at the moment. This means US fans are out of luck for the time being. However, Cereal Killer states worldwide availability will become a thing again once transit situations calm down, so do keep an eye out if you’re keen.

This all coincides with the imminent release of Scream 5. The latest chapter in the storied franchise brings back Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) to help bring down another mask-wearing, knife-wielding murderer. Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega are among the fresh victims, with Courtney Cox and David Arquette also returning.

It’s the first cinematic instalment not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take over the director’s chair from the horror legend, using a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream 5 is due in theatres on January 14, 2022 – check out the best horror movies on Netflix for some scares right this second.