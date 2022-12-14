Ghostface goes full Jason takes Manhattan in Scream 6 trailer

Fans of the iconic horror movie series Scream got a chilling festive treat on December 14, with a new trailer for the slasher movie providing a first-look glimpse of Ghostface.

Following on from the events of Scream 5, Scream 6 — which is stylised as Scream VI — moves the action away from Woodsboro and into the bustling street of New York. As Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) try to put their most recent brush with death behind them, they find that even in busy New York, they can’t escape Ghostface’s murderous pursuit.

The short teaser, which was posted with the tagline: “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream,” starts off with a sweep of a nighttime New York skyline, before we see partygoers pile into a subway.

It’s spooky season (of course), so everyone’s dressed up, but as a nervous Sam and Tara ride the train, they notice what appears to be Ghostface in the distance. Impossible, right? Well, as the lights flicker on the underground service, the iconic movie villain creeps closer to Sam before getting her right where she wants her…

With Ghostface now terrorising the streets of New York, it looks like Sam and Tara might need all the help they can get. So, it’s a good thing that they’ll be joined by fellow survivors Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding) in this latest outing of the rebooted horror movie series.

Scream 6 will be lurking in theatres from March 10, 2023, but if you prefer getting your frights at home, check out our guide to the best Netflix horror movies.