Scream 5 directors want to make a sixth movie

Ghostface is back, and it looks like he and his murderous ways are planning to stay in the public eye. Scream (2022), the fifth instalment in Wes Craven’s hit horror movie franchise, has recently taken the horror community by storm, and directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are eyeing up the possibility of a sequel already.

Since releasing on January 14, Scream (2022), known informally as Scream 5, has been riding high on success. So far, the slasher has grossed over $48 million and has even managed to knock the MCU hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home from its long-running ‘top of the box office‘ spot – a position it has held continuously since December 2021. The thriller movie has also managed to win most critics over and currently holds a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. With all this success in mind, it makes sense that a Scream 6 would be in the cards.

Speaking with Variety, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett explained how they would be “crazy” not to continue the Scream franchise and how they are itching to make the next instalment.

“The whole experience has been such like a family experience, with the cast with the crew with the producer,” the directors said. “Not to be corny, but it’s been a love fest, and I think we’d be crazy not to want to continue it.”

This isn’t the first time the two filmmakers have talked about Scream sequels following Scream 5. In December 2021, the two told Total Film that there are more ideas left to explore and more victims for Ghostface to prank call.

“I think what we discovered, and what [screenwriters] Guy [Busick] and James [Vanderbilt] did, is they found a real reason for the next story to exist,” Gillett said. “We know that there is more gas in the tank. There are more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and about these characters, for sure.”

No Scream 6 movie has officially been greenlit just yet, but judging from the overwhelming success of Scream 5, we wouldn’t be surprised if Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett get their sequel wish soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Scream (2022) is currently out in theatres now. If you are after more slashers and jump scares, here is our guide to the best horror movies of 2021.