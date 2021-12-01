Scream 5 director hints at potential sequels

The co-director of the upcoming Scream 5, Tyler Gillett, has teased that there could be more tales to tell in Woodsboro yet. And with the introduction of a new, younger batch of characters, it’s easy to see how Scream 5 could potentially launch a new phase for the horror franchise.

Scream 5 will be released on January 14, 2022. It will be the first Scream film in a decade, after 2011’s Scream 4. The hugely successful horror franchise was launched in 1996 and stars Neve Campbell as one of the best ‘final girls’ in the genre – Sidney Prescott.

Campbell is returning for Scream 5, as are Courtney Cox and David Arquette. However, future films are more likely to focus on the new cast-members, including Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

“This new cast of characters is so wonderful. The legacy cast, they’re so wonderful,” Gillett told Total Film, according to HelloSidney.com. “I think what we discovered, and what [screenwriters] Guy [Busick] and James [Vanderbilt] did, is they found a real reason for the next story to exist. We know that there is more gas in the tank. There are more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and about these characters, for sure.”

The fact that the official title of the new movie is just ‘Scream’ also suggests a resetting of the franchise, as a launching-off point for further sequels.

Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson was reluctant to get involved with Scream 5 at first, but came on board as a producer; “I read the script. I spoke up when I felt like I should, and I kept my mouth shut when I felt I should. Whenever they had a question, I was there. It’s their script. It’s beautiful. It’s the fabric and DNA of Scream.”

He concluded that he wasn’t really needed; “I think the filmmakers have the DNA of this franchise in their soul. I think they understand Wes Craven, and his filmmaking. I felt like I was not needed, but I’m so happy I got to go along for the ride.”

Horror fans are eager to see how one of the best horror movies of all time has evolved in the last decade. Thankfully, we don’t have long to find out…