James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead

Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.

Scooby-Doo is a legend in the cartoon world, with the classic ’60s TV series being one of the best animated series of all time. You’d think that translating a talking dog who hunts ghosts and monsters into live-action wouldn’t really work, but you’d be wrong. The Scooby-Doo movies are brilliant, and deliver the perfect balance of fun kids movies, and spooky ghost movies.

James Gunn wrote the scripts for the two live-action Scooby-Doo movies we’ve had to date, but the man behind the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movies has quashed any hope of a new Scooby-Doo movie in the darkest of ways.

In a chain of tweets over the weekend of May 20, the idea for a new instalment in the monster movie franchise was pitched to Gunn. But, the proposal was quickly put to bed, and it’s all because of how long dogs live for.

Twitter user HzJoe03 originally tweeted the idea that, “James Gunn should make Scooby-Doo 3 and have the gang come back together one last time.” Twitter user JuneyuhBond then tagged Gunn in a tweet regarding the pitch.

Gunn, however, had a very literal and bleak response. The filmmaker tweeted, “I’ve considered it. But Great Danes have a lifespan of around eight years so I don’t know how to get around that.”

Ruh-Roh! Sounds like Scooby-Doo has eaten his last Scooby Snack as far as James Gunn is concerned. To be fair, he’s probably busy working on his various comic book projects, including lining up the Peacemaker season 2 release date.