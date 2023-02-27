Schitt’s Creek season 7 teased by Eugene Levy

One of the most popular comedy series of the last decade could be returning. Although nothing is set in stone, Eugene Levy has commented that he and his son, Daniel, haven’t stopped thinking about Schitt’s Creek season 7 potentially being a thing that happens.

He told as much to the Radio Times. “I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level,” Eugene says. “There’s nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line.”

Co-created by Eugene and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek for for six seasons before coming to a heartfelt, and well orchestrated close. The drama series followed the Roses, a once wealthy family who’re forced to move into a small town they technically own when all their other assets are seized.

Eugene and Daniel play father and son Johnny and David, and they’re joined by Catherine O’Hara as Moira, and Annie Murphy as Alexis. Over the course of the show, they go from resenting their situation to getting used to it, to maybe even liking the less high-strung lifestyle.

While we do have a climax, if the right story is there, mileage can certainly be found in putting these characters through yet more awkward adventures. Eugene says the door is open on the TV series. “We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on, I guess,” he states.

