Saw X is so violent that someone called the cops for real

We all love a bit of big screen gore, don’t we? As cruel as it is, there’s often something cathartic about a really splattery horror movie. There probably isn’t a franchise out there that has scratched that itch as thoroughly as Saw, which is why it’s so exciting that Jigsaw is back in blood-soaked business for this week’s Saw X.

The latest Saw outing has attracted some surprisingly positive reviews for a franchise that has historically been fairly reviled among critics. (Although our own Jessica Cullen wasn’t very impressed in her Saw X review) The gore we’ve become so accustomed to from the best horror movies is present and correct, aiming to reward those who’ve watched the Saw movies in order as many times as they can bear.

In fact, one particular scene was so gruesome that the man responsible for editing it ended up with the cops at his door. That’s right; it got so grotesque that a concerned citizen called real-life law enforcement.

Saw X director Kevin Greutert told NME that Steve Forn, the first assistant editor, was working on the sequence involving the already infamous “eye vacuum trap” when his neighbors became concerned. You can see part of the scene below, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

“There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying: ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here’,” said Greutert.

The director added: “And [Forn] was like: ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said: ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right’. It’s a pretty funny story. Plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!”

We’ve all had the moment of dread when watching a horror movie at home, especially if you’ve got a great sound system, about what the neighbors might think. There’s only so much screaming anybody can hear coming from next door before they worry that something awful is happening.

Even the best movies of the horror genre probably sound less palatable when you have to explain them to a cop. But it’s a great point of honor for one of the bloodiest new movies of the year that it was so terrifying the real-life police got involved.

