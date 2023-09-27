This Saw fan has watched the horror movie a worrying number of times

The movie app Letterboxd means that we now have an insight into film fan’s viewing habits like never before. We know each other’s favorite movies, rankings, and which movies we re-watch obsessively. Ahead of the release of Saw X, one Saw fan came to the attention of the LB team because they’ve logged the original movie an astonishing 200 times.

This unbelievable feat prompted LB to interview them, and it makes for a fascinating read. And it’s far more wholesome than you might expect for a fan of the horror movie franchise which sparked moral panic and was labelled ‘torture porn’ when it was first launched in 2004.

Larry is a trans man who loves Saw so much, they chose to be named after Cary Elwes’ character Lawrence Gordon. He only watched the original Saw for the first time when Spiral was released in May 2021. He has now watched each of the movies in the franchise an average of 18 times each, but he clearly loves the original more than all the rest.

Larry is obviously an expert on which traps across all of the Saw movies are the best, but he always goes back to the beginning; “The bathroom is without a question the most compelling trap in the entire franchise and it’s a hill I will happily die on. Unlike most traps, it has such a strong emotional center, it’s more than just physical torture. The most brutal traps aren’t necessarily the most compelling or exciting. The bathroom trap works so well even though it’s simple amputation because the emotional consequences are so strong.”