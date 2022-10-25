Saw 10 bringing back Tobin Bell because sure, why not

Horror movie fans will be delighted to learn that a familiar face will be returning to the beloved Saw franchise for its upcoming entry. According to Bloody Disgusting, Tobin Bell is set to make a comeback as the iconic villain John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer for the new Saw movie.

Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the Saw franchise has long been a favourite series of slasher enthusiasts. Revolving around the actions of the serial killer Jigsaw the films show victims being put through tortuous ‘games’ at the hands and whims of the murderer. Bell has played the killer for the first eight thriller movies in the IP. However, he didn’t return for the ninth movie in 2021, Spiral – which instead was led by a copycat killer.

After the success of Spiral, which earned an impressive $40 million worldwide, Saw 10 was announced, and if that wasn’t exciting enough, now fans can look forward to Bell’s big comeback as the OG Jigsaw.

“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin,” producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said regarding the announcement. “His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon, and his character is an active part of this film.”

Saw 10 doesn’t have an official title, and its plot is currently being kept under wraps. As long-time Saw fans will know, Kramer officially died in Saw III, but has stayed in the franchise in the form of flashbacks. We are curious to see if this form will continue in Saw 10 or if Bell will be featured in a new light in the upcoming film… anyone up for a Saw ghost movie, perhaps?

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI, and Saw: The Final Chapter, will be helming the action movie. Saw 10 is set to release on October 27, 2023.

For more spooky franchises, here are our guides to watching Halloween movies and Hellraiser movies in order.