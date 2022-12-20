Why Melissa Joan Hart isn’t interested in a Sabrina reboot

In this day and age, it seems every classic ‘90s TV show is getting a reboot. But, while some would like to see Sabrina the Teenage Witch get another run, star Melissa Joan Hart is not on board with the idea as she doesn’t think the TV series would work this time around.

The comedy series was a massive hit at the time, mainly appealing to teenage audiences (the title should be a clue). The show ended in 2003 after seven seasons, but a re-imagining of sorts was brought to life with the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which launched on the streaming service in 2018.

That’s enough, according to Hart, who told E News that Sabrina the Teenage Witch should not get a direct reboot.

“I just don’t think it would be as great as the original. I just don’t think there’s any way. People are nostalgic for what they had. Trying to recreate that can be really difficult, as we’ve seen,” Hart said.

The actor admitted she had heard plenty of ideas for ways the story could be picked up, but insisted she “always likes to move forward.” However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost, with Hart adding: “If someone can figure out a different way in, that’d be great.”

So, if you’re a fan of the fantasy series, you better get your thinking caps on for ways to do something completely original with a reboot. Or, we could just leave Melissa Joan Hart in peace and enjoy the original show for what it was.

