One of the worst Ryan Reynolds movies is getting a sequel

Ryan Reynolds has starred in many beloved films over the years, whether in his outings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Deadpool or all the banging rom-coms in his career. But, let’s face it, everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes history likes to repeat itself. One of Reynolds’s worst movies, both critically and financially, R.I.P.D., is officially getting a sequel – and yes, we are shocked by the news too.

R.I.P.D. is a supernatural action movie that was released back in 2013. Reynolds plays the part of a recently deceased police officer who joins the forces of a team of other undead cops in the ‘Rest in Peace Department’ to try and find the man responsible for his murder. Classified as a box-office bomb, the fantasy movie only grossed $78 million against its $130 million budget, and currently holds a whopping 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But despite its predecessors’ poor performance, the unlikely sequel is apparently in the works. According to information revealed by the Motion Picture Association, “R.I.P.D. 2: Rise Of The Damned” exists and even has an official rating of PG-13 attached to its name.

Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence, language, disturbing images and some crude/sexual references, the film is well into its post-production phase. The website also reveals why we probably haven’t heard about the sequel – it’s a direct-to-video feature from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Universal has released sequels like this before, such as with the adventure movie Scorpion King. The marketing is also expected to be a bit lacklustre, especially considering the first film’s financial loss and how, according to the R.I.P.D. 2: Rise Of The Damned IMDb page, Ryan Reynolds isn’t in this upcoming thriller movie at all.

While he may not be in R.I.P.D. 2, fans can next see Reynolds in the family movie Spirited, which is set to hit the streaming service Apple TV Plus sometime in November 2022.