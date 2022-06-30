Ryan Gosling and Guillermo del Toro skipped the Oscars for Disneyland

Remember the 2015 Oscars? It was a big year for drama movies along with more light-hearted comedy movies, with Birdman, The Theory of Everything, The Imitation Game, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The LEGO Movie being among the big winners of the night. However, there were two people who weren’t present at the 87th Academy Awards: Ryan Gosling and Guillermo del Toro.

As it turns out, they were enjoying the full VIP Disneyland experience, with the pair being spotted enjoying some rides as well as a meal at the prestigious Club 33 at the theme park. “Ryan enjoyed the rides, going on Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Thunder Mountain Railroad, Disneyland Train, Jungle Cruise, Indiana Jones, Radiator Springs and Tower of Terror,” a source told E! Online at the time.

Nightmare Alley director del Toro later revealed more about their trip to MTV News at the San Diego Comic-Con that year, revealing that the pair are both hardcore Disneyland fans. “He is completely a Disney freak,” del Toro said of Gosling. “We collect some of the same stuff. He’s specifically a Haunted Mansion freak.” He added that he has an “annual pass languishing in [his] pocket,” and so called up Gosling to see if he was down. Cue the chaos.

It’s a good thing they didn’t decide to do their Disneyland jaunt for the 89th or 90th Academy Awards.

Images of their trip recently made their way to Twitter, and you’re never seen a purer picture. Look at the smile on del Toro’s face!

always thinking about ryan gosling and guillermo del toro skipping the oscars in 2015 to go to disneyland instead pic.twitter.com/oeSViqTgjy — feral (@ncrmalpeople) June 28, 2022

In 2018, del Toro took home two Academy Awards for his fishy romance movie The Shape of Water, while the year before, Gosling was up for Best Actor for his role in musical La La Land. Given the fumble that happened with Best Picture, though, we imagine Ryan would have been all too happy to have been on Space Mountain instead…

