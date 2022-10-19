Michael B Jordan got advice from Denzel Washington for Creed 3

Michael B. Jordan is taking a huge step in the evolution of his career with the next Creed movie, because he’s not only still the star, but also stepped into the directing chair. Creed III will mark Jordan’s directorial debut, after an acting career that stretches back to 1999, when he was just 12 years old. Jordan has taken huge inspiration and encouragement from others in the industry, including of course Ryan Coogler. And there’s also Denzel Washington, who has also served as a mentor for Jordan.

Jordan’s last movie before Creed III was A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington. Speaking to Collider, Jordan says; “Talking to a lot of directors that have been through this really gave me as close of an idea as what the experience was gonna be, without having gone through it myself. I leaned on those conversations and that advice.”

“I had just finished working with Denzel [Washington], right before this project. I had that wisdom and support, which really helped me out a lot during prep. Mentally, for me, it was just taking it a day at a time, but at the same time, always planning 10 steps ahead…prepare yourself for the day ahead and the weeks ahead. That’s what I did.”

Speaking of Coogler, who Jordan has worked with three times – on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther – he said; “I just felt like it was the right time [to direct]. I was talking to Ryan Coogler, back when we were doing the first Creed, and he was like, ‘It’s never the right time. You’ve just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it.’ He gave me a lot of encouragement. So, I just felt like it was the right time for me.”

Creed III will also be notable because Sylvester Stallone is not returning in his role as Rocky Balboa. Tessa Thompson and Wood Harris are returning, and the main antagonist for Adonis ‘Donnie’ Creed will be his childhood friend Damian – played an absolutely immense Jonathan Majors.

